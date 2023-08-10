Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 989,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,249. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.