Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

