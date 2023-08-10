Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $138.44. 607,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

