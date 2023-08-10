Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 139,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 125,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.