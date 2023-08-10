Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 224,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 386,029 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 235,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 579,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

