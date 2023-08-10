Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.85.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.44. 2,663,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

