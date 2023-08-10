Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

WRB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 788,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

