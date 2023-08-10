Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 299,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,097. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

