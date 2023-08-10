Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 27,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

