Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 459 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 720,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

