Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.9 %

NVR traded down $119.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6,142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,704.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,330 shares of company stock valued at $75,508,599. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

