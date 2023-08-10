Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 78 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.