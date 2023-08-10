Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,213. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

