PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 179.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $12.66 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

