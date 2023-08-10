Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,208. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

