Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

