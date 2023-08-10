Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. 3,847,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,685. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

