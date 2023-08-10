Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

PECO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 92,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,384. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

