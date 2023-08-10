Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,881,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,593,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,781,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 683,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

