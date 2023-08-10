Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,825 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,069 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $3,605,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.