Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of PLL stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 422,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $76.78.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,558 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after buying an additional 191,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,329 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,720 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

