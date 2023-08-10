Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

