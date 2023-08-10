Piper Sandler Cuts ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $8.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

ON24 Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,875. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,978.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,978.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,134 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ON24 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON24 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

