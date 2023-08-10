Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.82.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

