Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in July

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPIRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

