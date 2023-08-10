Pivotal Research Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $34.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.