Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 million-$17.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.03 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 108,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pixelworks by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pixelworks by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

