Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.33. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 20,912,235 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 80.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,657 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 180,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 38.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 224,962 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.83.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

