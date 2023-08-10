PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,484. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.56. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

