Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

