POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $113.19

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.19, but opened at $107.76. POSCO shares last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 128,484 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PKX

POSCO Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.