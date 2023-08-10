PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $11.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00284575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00021334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.