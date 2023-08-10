Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Bought by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC raised its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 366.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Precigen accounts for about 0.3% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 31.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 225,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $96,151. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,461,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,185. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

