Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGEN

Precigen Trading Up 26.6 %

PGEN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 3,991,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,747. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a net margin of 106.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $96,151 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Precigen by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 745,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.