Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Critical Survey

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presto Automation and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.07 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Presto Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A -94.29% Data443 Risk Mitigation -253.92% N/A -200.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Presto Automation and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Presto Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Given Presto Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Presto Automation beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time. Its voice products use speech recognition technology in the customer order process and connects Presto's cloud-based solution with restaurant point of sale systems by automatically transmitting orders to the restaurant's POS system. The company's vision product consists of a platform-based artificial intelligence powered computer vision software application that delivers unique and real-time insights to operators. In addition, it offers Presto Flex, an all-in-one tablet that can be deployed for a range of applications; and AI-powered computer vision application provides real-time error detection, visual order tracking capabilities, and repeat guest identification, as well as transaction services geared to enhance the customer dining experience, including premium content gaming. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

