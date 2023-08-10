Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 236,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 118,631 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.86. 4,001,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,920. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

