Private Management Group Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

NYSE WOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 399,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $671.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.72.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

