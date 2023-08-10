Private Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RGT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

