Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

