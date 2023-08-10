Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 368,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,729. The company has a market capitalization of $962.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 in the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.