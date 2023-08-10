Private Management Group Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,657,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,180,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 2,279,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

