Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,240 shares of company stock worth $13,923,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,007. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $264.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

