Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 917,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $280,091.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

