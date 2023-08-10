Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.60. 2,190,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

