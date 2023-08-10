Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 12.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. 2,190,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.