Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 188,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,171. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

