ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 11.35% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

