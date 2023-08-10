Prospector Partners LLC Buys 39,685 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 657,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

