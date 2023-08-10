Prospector Partners LLC Buys 84,920 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 98.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 3,314,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

