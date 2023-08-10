Prospector Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,943. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.